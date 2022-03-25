Man stabs his estranged wife to death

In a ghastly incident, a man stabbed his wife to death in Belagavi on Friday.

The woman identified as Hina Kousar (21) died of injuries at the District Hospital. The accused has been identified as Manjur Ilahi Nadaf.

Kousar and Nadaf were married four years ago and following a domestic dispute, they applied for divorce eight months ago. The incident happened when Kousar came to appear before the family court.

The accused Nadaf followed her and stabbed her at Ashok Circle. The injured woman was immediately rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindra Gadadi visited the spot. The accused has been arrested and further inquiry is on. A case has been registered at the Market Police Station.