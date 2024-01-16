Man stabs a girl in Shivamogga

January 16, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person hit a girl with a knife at Shivapp Nayaka Circle in Shivamogga city on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Chethan, a resident of Hadonahalli in Shivamogga taluk.

The incident happened in broad daylight when many people were around. As soon as he hit the girl with the knife, people around him caught him and assaulted him for his conduct. The girl was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Later, the accused was taken to McGann Hospital for treatment as he had suffered injuries.

It is said that the boy was in love with the girl. However, he could not marry her. He attempted to murder her out of anger. Now the accused is in the custody of Kote police.

