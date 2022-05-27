Man stabbed to death

A young man was killed in a fight over a trivial matter in Asangi village in Bagalkot district on Friday.

Sadashiv Navi (25) and Sagar Avati (22) fought over charges for hair colouring in a barber shop and the accused, Sadashiv Navi, stabbed the victim Sagar Avati with a pair of scissors.

Sagar Avati, who started bleeding, was shifted to a hospital in Bagalkot, where he died.

A case has been registered.