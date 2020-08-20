Karnataka

Man stabbed to death

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Public Garden area in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Veeresh S. Kadaganchi, a resident of Ranesh Peer Dargah on the outskirts of the city.

The police said that three assailants came on a motorcycle and stabbed him on his right thigh with a sharp-edged weapon and fled.

Later, Kadaganchi was found lying in a pool of blood. Timely help would have saved him. A video footage in which Kadaganchi is seen battling for life and seeking help went viral on social network.

The police suspected that Ambu, Bhavan and Kallu killed Kadaganchi over a love affair.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner N. Satish visited the spot. No arrests have been made yet. Brahmapur Police have registered a case.

