Man stabbed to death, wife injured

A person died and his wife suffered serious after they were attacked at Kyatanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk on Friday afternoon. Javaraiah of Kyatanahalli died on the spot, while his wife Manjula is undergoing treatment in Hassan.

The police have identified the accused as Mudligiri, 46 of Machagowdanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk. He stabbed Javariah to death and left Manjula injured around 2 p.m. Hassan SP Hariram Shankar and other officers visited the spot. The motive of the crime is not clear.

Holenarsipur Town Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Javaraiah’s son Shivakumar. The police have taken the accused into custody.