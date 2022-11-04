Karnataka

Man stabbed to death, wife injured

A person died and his wife suffered serious after they were attacked at Kyatanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk on Friday afternoon. Javaraiah of Kyatanahalli died on the spot, while his wife Manjula is undergoing treatment in Hassan.

The police have identified the accused as Mudligiri, 46 of Machagowdanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk. He stabbed Javariah to death and left Manjula injured around 2 p.m. Hassan SP Hariram Shankar and other officers visited the spot.  The motive of the crime is not clear.

Holenarsipur Town Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Javaraiah’s son Shivakumar. The police have taken the accused into custody.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2022 7:45:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-stabbed-to-death-wife-injured/article66096747.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY