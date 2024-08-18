Man stabbed to death in Koppal village

A Dalit man who sought a haircut on credit was stabbed to death by the local hairdresser at Sanganal village in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district on Friday morning.

As per a complaint lodged at the Yelburga Police Station, Yamanura Swamy, who belonged to Madiga community of the Scheduled Castes, sought haircut on credit from accused Hadapada Mudukappa. He kept on insisting that Mudukappa give him a haircut on credit but the accused did not oblige him leading to a heated argument. Then, they both came to blows and eventually, their fight resulted in the murder of Yamanura Swamy.

“My younger brother [Yamanura Swamy] went to the local salon in the village and sought a haircut there. Mudukappa demanded payment before he offered haircut. My brother promised him that he will pay later and insisted that Mudukappa give him the haircut. Mudukappa insulted my brother in the name of our caste and refused to give him the haircut,” victim’s elder brother Hanumanth Bandihal has said in the complaint.

“When my brother objected to Mudukappa’s insult, the accused turned aggressive and attacked my brother and killed him by stabbing him multiple times in his belly,” Hanumanth Bandihal said

Following the complaint, the Yelburga Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 103 (punishment for murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and various Sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Speaking to The Hindu, Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram. L. Arasiddi said that the accused was arrested and produced before a court the same day. The court has remanded him in judicial custody.