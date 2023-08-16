Man stabbed to death in Bhadravati

August 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person was stabbed to death in Bhadravati town, Shivamogga district, on Tuesday.

Narendra, 30, of Dodderi, was allegedly attacked by Sunil, 35, of Siddapura Tanda, near the old bridge in the town. Narendra was rushed to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga, where he succumbed to injuries. Sunil has been an accused in a couple of criminal cases in the past.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that the accused had been taken into custody. Bhadravati Old Town Police have registered a case.

