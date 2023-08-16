HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man stabbed to death in Bhadravati

August 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person was stabbed to death in Bhadravati town, Shivamogga district, on Tuesday.

Narendra, 30, of Dodderi, was allegedly attacked by Sunil, 35, of Siddapura Tanda, near the old bridge in the town. Narendra was rushed to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga, where he succumbed to injuries. Sunil has been an accused in a couple of criminal cases in the past.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that the accused had been taken into custody. Bhadravati Old Town Police have registered a case.

Eom/

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.