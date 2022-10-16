Man stabs wife to death before attempt to end life

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 16, 2022 21:16 IST

A man stabbed his wife to death before stabbing himself in an attempt to end his life over a domestic row in the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

The accused, Ramesh, a private firm employee, and his wife Harshita, 24, were found lying in a pool of blood in Pillagumpe Industrial Area in Hosakote in the outskirts of the city. Passers-by rushed them to a nearby hospital where Harshitha succumbed to her injuries. Ramesh also sustained multiple stab injuries and is recovering .

The Soolibele police have registered a case of murder and attempt to suicide and are awaiting Ramesh’s recovery to question him. An initial probe revealed that the couple married seven years ago and have two children. It was a love marriage but recently, they had begun to fight frequently as Ramesh suspected Harshita’s fidelity. The couple had separated but 10 days ago Ramesh reconciled and brought Harshitha back home.

On Sunday, he took Harshitha to the industrial area and had an argument over the same issue. In the melee, he attacked her with knife he carried and stabbed her 13 times before stabbing himself.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

