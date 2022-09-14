Man, son killed in road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

A man and his son were killed on the spot in a road accident near Rodalabanda village in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Ramesh and 12-year-old Amaresh, both native of Wandali village.

The incident happened when the victims were travelling on a motorcycle which collided with a government bus.

A case was registered in Hutti Police Station.