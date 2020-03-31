Man, son drowned in village well

A 15-year-old boy who went to learn swimming and his father who tried to teach him drowned in the village well in Rajapur near Gokak in Belagavi district on Tuesday.
The bodies of Parashuram Kamate (15) and his father, Satyappa Kamate (60), were retrieved by the police with the help of the villagers.
The farmer had tied an empty box to the back of the boy and also tied a rope around his waist. But water entered the box through a hole and the boy started drowning. The farmer jumped into the water to save him. The boy panicked and tried to grab his father. There was no one around to save them, the police said.
A case has been registered at the Ghataprabha Police Station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.