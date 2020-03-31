Man, son drowned in village well

A 15-year-old boy who went to learn swimming and his father who tried to teach him drowned in the village well in Rajapur near Gokak in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

The bodies of Parashuram Kamate (15) and his father, Satyappa Kamate (60), were retrieved by the police with the help of the villagers.

The farmer had tied an empty box to the back of the boy and also tied a rope around his waist. But water entered the box through a hole and the boy started drowning. The farmer jumped into the water to save him. The boy panicked and tried to grab his father. There was no one around to save them, the police said.

A case has been registered at the Ghataprabha Police Station.