Karnataka

Man slips into Yettinahole stream

Special Correspondent 06 August 2020 17:24 IST
Updated: 06 August 2020 17:24 IST

Hassan

A person, who went missing on Wednesday, was found dead in Yettinahole near Kyamanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday. Siddaiah, 65, is suspected to have fallen into the stream while returning home from his farm on Wednesday evening. He is a native of Sanklapura in the taluk.

For the last four days, Sakleshpur received heavy rains. Hemavathi river is in spate. Around 20 houses have been damaged and hundreds of electric poles have fallen due to the heavy rains in the taluk.

