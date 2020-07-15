Man shot dead

Hassan

15 July 2020 19:43 IST

A 28-year-old man was shot dead at Soppinahalli in Alur taluk on Wednesday afternoon. The police gave the name of the deceased as Madhu.

The police said that Rupesh, also a resident of Soppinahalli, shot dead Madhu with his gun at 3.15 p.m.

The motive is yet to be ascertained, they added. However, it is suspected that Madhu was in love with Rupesh’s sister and that could have been the reason for the murder.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told The Hindu that the accused was absconding. “We are still collecting information. As of now, it is not clear why Madhu was shot dead,” he said.

Alur Police have registered a case.