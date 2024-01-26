Man shoots son over a dispute in Bengaluru

January 26, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

:

A man allegedly shot his son using his licensed single-barrel gun at their residence in Karekallu in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The family, originally from Kodagu, was residing in a rented house in Karekallu. The accused, identified as Suresh K.G., had earlier worked as a security guard. The deceased has been identified as Narthan Bopanna, 32.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused shot his son following a dispute between them. The injured victim contacted his sister, narrating the incident and prompting her to alert their relatives. The relatives arrived at the residence and took the victim to a private hospital in Basaveshwaranagar.

A police official said, “Due to severe bleeding in the left inguinal region, the victim succumbed to his injuries in the hospital around 6 pm.”

According to police, the accused cleaned the blood from the floor and allegedly attempted to eliminate all evidence related to the incident in their house. The Kamakshipalya police have taken the accused into custody and a case has been booked against him, and further investigation is going on. The victim’s body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital, where the postmortem will be conducted, according to the police.

