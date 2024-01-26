GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man shoots son over a dispute in Bengaluru

He used his licensed single-barrel gun and the incident happened at their residence

January 26, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

:

A man allegedly shot his son using his licensed single-barrel gun at their residence in Karekallu in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The family, originally from Kodagu, was residing in a rented house in Karekallu. The accused, identified as Suresh K.G., had earlier worked as a security guard. The deceased has been identified as Narthan Bopanna, 32.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused shot his son following a dispute between them. The injured victim contacted his sister, narrating the incident and prompting her to alert their relatives. The relatives arrived at the residence and took the victim to a private hospital in Basaveshwaranagar.

A police official said, “Due to severe bleeding in the left inguinal region, the victim succumbed to his injuries in the hospital around 6 pm.”

According to police, the accused cleaned the blood from the floor and allegedly attempted to eliminate all evidence related to the incident in their house. The Kamakshipalya police have taken the accused into custody and a case has been booked against him, and further investigation is going on. The victim’s body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital, where the postmortem will be conducted, according to the police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.