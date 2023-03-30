HamberMenu
Man sets himself on fire after setting ablaze woman

March 30, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been admitted to a hospital in Hubballi after they suffered severe burns.

The police said that the man set fire to the girl before setting himself on fire in Amingad village of Bagalkot district on Wednesday.

Afzal Solapur and Netravati Vaddar were in a relationship that their families did not approve of. When Afzal heard that Netravati’s parents had arranged a match for her, he doused her in kerosene and set her on fire. Then, he set himself on fire.

Villagers admitted both of them to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Hubballi.

Afzal has suffered severe burns and his condition is critical. However, Netravati is recovering, the police said.

A case has been registered.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

