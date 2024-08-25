Man sentenced to three years in prison for preventing public servant from discharging duty.

A court in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district has sentenced a man to undergo a prison term of three years for preventing a village accountant from discharging his official duties.

The village accountant of Shivapura circle in Gundlupet taluk’s Hangala hobli Basavaraj Pujeri had lodged a complaint with the police against Srikantaswamy of Wadeyennapura village for picking up a row with him and abusing him in a foul language for issuing a pouthi khatha to an applicant on August 1, 2018.

According to the complaint lodged with Gundlupet police, Mr. Srikantaswamy had prevented the complainant Mr. Basavaraj from discharging his official duties. Mr. Srikantaswamy had confronted Mr. Basavaraj for issuing the pouthi khatha of a piece of land to an applicant during his previous posting as village accountant of Bommalapura circle in Gundlupet.

Meanwhile, the investigating officer of Gundlupet police station Venkatesh conducted a probe and filed the chargesheet against Mr. Srikantaswamy under Section 353 and Section 504 of Indian Penal Code.

The Principal Civil Judge of Gundlupet J Shivakumar, who is also the judge of JMFC court, heard the case and found Srikantaswamy guilty of the charges. The judge sentenced him to three years simple imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 10,000 under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further, Mr. Srikantaswamy was also directed to undergo simple imprisonment of two years and a penalty of ₹ 500 under Section 504 of the IPC.

Mohammed Waseemulla, Assistant Public Prosecutor in the court of Principal Civil Judge in Gundlupet, argued the case on behalf of the Government, said a press statement.