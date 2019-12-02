Man sentenced to lifeterm for murder

The First Additional District Sessions Court has sentenced Channabasappa, a resident of Moratagi village in Jevargi taluk, to life imprisonment for murdering Parvati Patil by pushing her into a canal.

As per court sources, the accused had borrowed ₹ 2 lakh from the victim and had not returned the money. The victim and her husband went to the accused on February 7, 2017 and demanded repayment. They also scolded and insulted the accused for not repaying the hand-loan even two years after he borrowed it.

The very next day the accused lured the victim on the promise of repayment of loan and asked her to come to Jevargi. He had been equipped with a knife and a rope with a clear intention of murdering the victim so that he could save ₹ 2 lakh. He met the victim in Jevargi and then promised her to give the money at Chigaralli where his relatives lived. Believing him, the victim agreed to go with him.

On the way, the victim felt thirsty and the accused stopped his motorcycle near a canal near Mudabal B village. When she was drinking water from the canal, the accused pushed her into the canal from behind to show it as a suicide or an accident. He also managed to snatch her golden Mangalsutra and fled the place.

A case was registered at Jevargi Police Station. Circle Inspector of Police Ingaleshwar investigated the case and filed the charge-sheet holding Channabasappa guilty of murdering Parvati Patil.

After hearing both sides, the judge, Shukalaksha Palana, found the accused guilty of committing the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on him under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Public Prosecutors Balabhim Madnsure and S.A. Paste argued for the State.