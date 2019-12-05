Man sentenced to life for marrying, sexually assaulting minor girl

The Second Additional District and Special Sessions Court in Kalaburagi on Wednesday sentenced Ashok, a resident of Kadacherla village in Mudhol police station limits, to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on him for marrying and sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to special public prosecutor L.V. Chatnalkar, who argued for the State, the convict lured the victim on the promise of marriage and took her to Hyderabad in December 2016. He took a house on rent at Vikasnagar Bandlaguda village and raped her. He later married her at a Sai Baba temple in the same area and sexually assaulted her again.

Following a complaint, a case was registered at Mudhol police station under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Tammaraya R. Patil, circle inspector of police, investigated the case and filed a chargesheet confirming the crimes specified in the complaint.

The judge, Gopalappa S., found the accused guilty and pronounced the judgment.

The judge awarded rigorous life imprisonment to Ashok and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him under Section 376(2)(N) of IPC (punishment for rape) and Section 6 of POCSO Act. He also awarded him 10-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him under Section 366(A) of IPC (procuration of minor girl) and two-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The judge ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation to the victim.