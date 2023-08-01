Man sentenced to life for killing wife

August 01, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Third Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted Basavaraj Kattimani from Bandarwadi village in Afzalpur taluk, Kalaburagi district, of killing his wife a year ago and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a penalty of ₹20,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, the deceased, Shyamala, was tired of frequent fights with her husband as he was in the grip of a gambling addiction and found himself in a heap of debt.

On March 3, 2022, Basavaraj Kattimani took his wife to an agriculture field and killed her. And, the accused tried to mislead the police by stating that his wife was sexually assaulted and killed by unidentified men.

Based on a complaint registered at Afzalpur Police Station, a charge-sheet was filed subsequently.

Public Prosecutor Gurulingappa Srimantha Teli argued for the State.