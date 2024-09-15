Man sentenced to 30-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

The District and Sessions Court (POCSO special) in Kalaburagi has sentenced Shamrao Chikkanagaon, a resident of Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi district, to 30 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per details provided by Shanthaveer B. Tuppad, public prosecutor in the case, the accused on January 5, 2023, sexually abused the minor with a promise of marriage and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Later, on February 15, 2023, Shamrao abducted the girl took her to different places and sexually assaulted her repeatedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Narona police station in Aland taluk. Confirming the allegations in the complaint, a chargesheet was filed.

Justice Yamunappa Bammanagi found the accused guilty of the crimes mentioned in the chargesheet. He was convicted under Sections 363, 366 (a) and 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

The judge sentenced the offender to a 30-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.