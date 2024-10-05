ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for raping minor girl

Published - October 05, 2024 07:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO Special) recently sentenced Alasj Pujari, resident of Dabarabad colony in Kalaburagi city, to 20 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in June 2021.

As per the details provided by Shanthaveer B. Tuppad, public prosecutor in the case, Akash, despite knowing that the girl was a minor, raped her on June 18, 2021, on the promise of marriage. Later, he took her to Bengaluru on June 30, 2021, and spent some days with her at the residence of his acquaintance before leaving for Pune. He then returned to Bengaluru and stayed in Majestic area from where the girl was rescued by her relatives.

A case was later registered at the women’s police station in Kalaburagi under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act. Dileep Kumar Sagar, circle inspector of police attached to the women’s police station, found the accused guilty of crimes specified in the complaint and submitted the charge sheet to the court.

After hearing both sides and examining witnesses and circumstantial evidence, judge Yamanappa Bammanagi found the accused guilty of the crimes and sentenced him to 20 years in jail and imposed fine of ₹40,000 under Sections 4(2) and 6 of POCSO Act. He also sentenced the convict to five years imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹11,000 under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366(a) (procurement of minor girls), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The judge ordered to pay the fine amount to the girl.

He also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of ₹7 lakh to the victim.

