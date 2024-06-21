GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for harrasing minor

Published - June 21, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court, on Thursday, convicted a person accused of sexually harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment, besides slapping a fine of ₹50,000.

Shiralakoppa police in Shikaripur taluk, registered a case against a 23-year-old person in 2023, based on a complaint filed by a 15-year-old girl. The case was registered under Section 376 of the IPC, besides the POCSO Act 2012 and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Shivanand S. Madarkhandi, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shikaripur sub-division, conducted the investigation and filed the charge sheet. The Additional District and Session Judge (FTSC-1) pronounced the judgement on Thursday . The judge convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹50,000. Of that, ₹45,000 would go to the survivor as compensation. If he failed to pay the penalty, he would have to undergo four more months of imprisonment.

Besides that, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹7 lakhs.

