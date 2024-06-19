Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor girl

Additional District and Sessions Court (PoCSO Act Special) in Kalaburagi has sentenced 25-year-old Vikki, a resident of Arala village at Daryapur taluk of Amaravati district in Maharashtra, to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl a year ago.

As per a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the convict blackmailed the girl, a PU student, by threatening to share her photos and screenshots of her personal chats with him on social media and forced the girl to go with him on March 16, 2023.

He also threatened to kill her before killing himself if she refused to go with him. He later took her to Solapur in Maharashtra on a bus and from there to Pune. After spending a day in Pune the next day, he took her to his house in Amravati on March 18, 2023 and raped her multiple times on the promise of marriage.

Following the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Aland Police Station and Circle Inspector of Police (Aland) Mahadev Panchamukhi, after investigating the case, filed a charge-sheet confirming the allegation made in the complaint.

After hearing the two sides and examining witnesses and circumstantial evidence, judge Yamanappa Bammanagi found the accused guilty of the crime mentioned in the charge-sheet.

On Wednesday, he sentenced the offender to a 20-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. He also sentenced the convict to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and five-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹500 under Section 323 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

These sentences will run concurrently.

The judge also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim within a month of the pronouncement of the decision.

Shanthaveer Tuppad was the Public Prosecutor in the case.