Man sentenced for bid to sexually assault minor girl in Kalaburagi

May 05, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Additional District and Sessions (PoCSO Special) Court in Kalaburagi has sentenced Sharanappa Doddmani, a resident of Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district, to five years imprisonment for making an attempt to sexually assault a minor girl.

As per details provided by Public Prosecutor in the case Shanthaveer B. Tuppad, the convict barged into the house of the victim and made an attempt to sexually abuse her on December 14, 2023.

Following a complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Jewargi Police Station. Confirming the allegations made in the complaint, a charge-sheet was filed against the accused in court.

Judge Yamunappa Bammanagi heard both the parties, examined witnesses and found the accused guilty of the crimes mentioned in the charge-sheet. He sentenced the offender to a five-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹8,500 on him under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

