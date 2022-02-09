Man sent to jail for sexual assault

The II Additional District and Special Sessions Court here on Tuesday sentenced Praveen Hiremath, a resident of Miriyan village in Chincholi taluk, to three-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹45,000 on him for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

As per Special Public Prosecutor Shantveer B. Tuppad, who argued for the State, the accused kidnapped the four-year-old girl while she was sleeping beside her mother and sexually abused her in a private building on February 24, 2020. The accused was handed over to the police by locals after the girl raised an alarm.

Following a complaint, a case was registered and charge-sheet filed confirming the crime punishable under varios sections of IPC and PoCSO Act 2012.

The judge also ordered the DLSA to pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh and also ₹40,000 of the fine amount to the victim.