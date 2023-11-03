ADVERTISEMENT

Man seen groping woman in mall surrenders, gets bail

November 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A senior citizen seen groping a woman in Lulu Mall in a video that had gone viral on social media surrendered before a city court on Thursday. He was later granted bail by the court.

The person is identified as Ashwath Narayan, 63, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar and a retired school teacher.

A mall goer had recorded the video of the man groping a woman at the mall and posted it on social media, saying he had recorded the video of one incident after he saw the man groping several women in the mall. However, before the mall security could catch him, he had fled the scene. Mall authorities had filed a complaint with the city police for sexual harassment recently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the accused voluntarily surrendered before a city court and secured bail, police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US