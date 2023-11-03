HamberMenu
Man seen groping woman in mall surrenders, gets bail

November 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A senior citizen seen groping a woman in Lulu Mall in a video that had gone viral on social media surrendered before a city court on Thursday. He was later granted bail by the court.

The person is identified as Ashwath Narayan, 63, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar and a retired school teacher.

A mall goer had recorded the video of the man groping a woman at the mall and posted it on social media, saying he had recorded the video of one incident after he saw the man groping several women in the mall. However, before the mall security could catch him, he had fled the scene. Mall authorities had filed a complaint with the city police for sexual harassment recently.

On Thursday, the accused voluntarily surrendered before a city court and secured bail, police sources said.

