Karnataka

Man run over during idol procession in Belagavi

Rohit Savagar (38) died when a vehicle ran over him during the Ganesh idol procession in Belagavi on Friday. He had got off a truck carrying a Ganesh idol to fix a wire for the music system when he was crushed under the wheels of another vehicle. He was an active member of the Kamat Galli Ganesh Mandal. A case has been registered.

