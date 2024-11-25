 />

Man returns child to hospital in Vijayapura after taking it away a day earlier

We are not sure of the reasons why he took the child away, the police say and add that they are investigating the case

Published - November 25, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man who is said to have kidnapped a child on Sunday from the District Hospital in Vijayapura returned it to the medical facility on Monday.

The police have taken the accused into custody for investigation.

Ravi Chalavadi of Chatnalli village in Devarahipparagi taluk on Sunday kidnapped one-year-old Sandeep from the District Hospital.

The child’s mother, Rameshwari Pawar, had brought her mother Padma to the hospital for check-up. And, the child was crying.

Ravi Chalavadi, who had also come to the hospital for treatment, offered to console the crying child.

After holding the child for a few moments, he disappeared with it. This incident happened on Sunday.

The worried family approached the police and registered a complaint.

Meanwhile, the police launched investigation in the case, including searching for CCTV footage and screening visitors to the hospital.

And, on Monday, the accused came to the hospital to return the child. He was detained by the police who later handed the child over to the mother.

“We are not sure of the reasons for the incident. Investigation is on,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Shankar Marihal.

