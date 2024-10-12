GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man rescued from stream in Kalwad near Navalgund

He was caught in the heavy rains

Published - October 12, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire and Emergency Services rescued a person caught in an overflowing stream in Kalwad near Navalgund in Dharwad district on Saturday. The operation lasted for about six hours.

Laxman Hanumanthappa Barker, 45, was stuck in the middle of the Bennihalla stream on Thursday. He climbed atop the wall of a temple and stayed there. The officers reached the village on Saturday morning. He was rescued in around six hours.

A team of doctors tested him and found that vitals were normal. MLA N.H. Konaraddi visited the site. A team of officers including Tahsildar Sudhir Sahukar, CPI Ravikumar Kappattanavar, PSI Janardan Bhatralli, District Fire Force Officer M. Basavaraj and others supervised the rescue operation.

