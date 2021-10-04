Man rescued from nearly 140-feet ditch

Personnel from the district police and the Fire and Emergency Services on Sunday morning rescued a man who had slipped into a ditch near the Gokak falls.

Pradeep Kumar Sagar, a banker from Kalaburagi, fell into the ditch on Saturday evening. While trying to take a selfie, he tried to jump from one rock to another and fell into the ditch, estimated to be around 140 feet deep.

Mr. Sagar survived the fall and called his friends on his phone. His friends called Ayub Khan, a resident of Gokak who heads a youth organisation. Mr. Khan intimated the police.

With the help of Mr. Khan and his friends, the police and the Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued Mr. Sagar. “Mr. Khan asked Mr. Sagar to send his location. This helped us locate him perfectly,” a police officer said.

Mr. Sagar was taken to the government hospital in Gokak and later shifted to a private hospital. He had suffered some minor injuries and he is recovering, the police said.