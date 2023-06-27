ADVERTISEMENT

Man rapes woman multiple times, threatens her with murder

June 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A man allegedly raped a Bachelor of Engineering student repeatedly in Kalaburagi and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

In a complaint registered at the Kalaburagi Women police station, the victim stated that Annarao/Anand Jamadar of Ratkal village in Kalagi taluk came to know her a couple of years ago.

The accused used to visit her house frequently to sexually assault her. On several occasions, he even forced her to visit his place in Humnabad taluk in Bidar district. The youth threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the assault.

The police have now spread a dragnet to arrest him.

A case has been registered against the suspect for threatening to kill the girl.

