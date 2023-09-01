HamberMenu
Man posing as Dy.SP Lokayukta and blackmailing government officers arrested

September 01, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Vidhana Soudha Police arrested a conman, who had been posing as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Karnataka Lokayukta and trying to fleece government officials in the name of inquiries against them.

The arrested has been identified as Vishal Patil, while his associate is still at large. The accused targeted officers in various departments, called them, and threatened them that there was a case file with respect to disproportionate assets case pending against them in Lokayukta, and demanded bribes to close the case without proceeding further.

Vidhana Soudha Police took up the probe acting on a complaint by an official who was similarly threatened by the duo. However, police suspect that many officers may have fallen for their ruse and paid up as well.

