Karnataka

Man posing as acting CJ dupes High Court PRO

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 12, 2022 01:08 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 01:08 IST

The cybercrime police are on the lookout for a conman who, posing as the acting Chief Justice, cheated the Public Relations officer of the High Court and made away with ₹90,000 transferred to his account through Amazon gift hampers.

Based on the complaint filed by K. Muralidhar, the cybercrime police on Saturday registered a case against an unknown person charging him impersonation, cheating, and under various sections of the IT Act.

Mr. Muralidhar said the accused, using the picture of the acting CJ in his display picture, sent him a message on his official mobile number asking him to buy Amazon gift vouchers. Assuming that the message is from the CJ, Mr. Muralidhar purchased nine gift vouchers online, each priced ₹10,000, from his and his friend’s account to the number.

The cybercrime police are now trying to track down the accused based on the mobile number he used and where the money was transferred.

