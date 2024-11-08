Man opposes guarantees, seeks FM’s intervention

A man, who is said to be from K.R. Nagar, rushed towards the dais at the KSOU Convocation Hall which was the venue for the Mysuru Sangeetha Suganda Music Festival here on Friday in which Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was the chief guest and sought her intervention to safeguard Karnataka whose coffers are being emptied in the name of guarantee schemes.

Soon after the Finance Minister concluded her speech, the person, who was sitting in the audience, went near the dais and tried to draw the attention of the Finance Minister, alleging that Karnataka was being “looted”.

The Finance Minister, and other dignitaries, including Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi, Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa, were on the dais, when the man surfaced all of a sudden. This also led to some uneasy moments for the audience which also included some eminent musicians.

Immediately, the police personnel intervened and took away the man, who continued to oppose the guarantee schemes while being whisked away and urged the Finance Minister not to announce any guarantee schemes in Maharashtra which is going to polls.

The incident put the senior Minister in Siddaramaiah Cabinet, Dr. Mahadevappa, in an uncomfortable situation.

When the police were whisking away the man, the Finance Minister told the police to leave him. Nevertheless, the police took him out of the hall and asked him to leave the venue.