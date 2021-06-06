Man opens fire at friend after argument

A man opened fire at his friend following a heated argument in a WhatsApp group chat at Ibbidu in Belur taluk on Saturday.

Kantaraju of Ibbidu, who suffered a bullet injury in his foot, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hassan. He has filed a complaint with Belur Police accusing Ravi and Shashi, also from the same village, of the crime.

Both Ravi and Kantaraju were running a bakery in Andhra Pradesh. They returned to their native place following the COVID-19 lockdown recently. They became part of a WhatsApp group that involved many people in the village. During the chats in the group, Ravi and Kantakumar had heated arguments on some personal issue.

Following this, Ravi allegedly challenged Kantakumar to meet him in person at C Hosahalli on Saturday evening. When Kantakumar went to the spot, accepting the challenge, Ravi arrived with his friend Shashi and shot at him [Kantaraju] with his country rifle. Belur Police have registered a case.