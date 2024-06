A repeat offender was killed in Chadchan town in Vijayapura district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Mallappa Gantagalli, rowdy-sheeter, was gunned down by unidentified men near his house.

He was coming out of his house on his motorbike when he was shot dead. He bled to death on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Gantagalli came out of jail on parole recently.

His wife is a member of the Town Panchayat.

A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.