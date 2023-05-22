ADVERTISEMENT

Man, nieces drown in canal in Chikkamagaluru

May 22, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The girls were on a vacation, and were on a visit to their uncle’s home

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth visited the spot where 3 persons drowned in Bhadra canal, near Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk, on May 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Three persons drowned in the Bhadra canal near Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on May 22. 

The victims are Ravi, 31, of Lakkavalli, and his relatives Ananya, 17, and Shamaveni, 16. Ananya and Shamaveni are daughters of Ravi’s sisters. While Ananya’s family is in Shivamogga, Shamaveni’s is in Nanjangud. They were on a vacation, and on a visit to Ravi’s home. 

Ravi’s body has been found. Efforts are on to retrieve the other two bodies. Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth visited the spot.

