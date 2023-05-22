Man, nieces drown in canal in Chikkamagaluru

May 22, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

Three persons drowned in the Bhadra canal near Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on May 22.

The victims are Ravi, 31, of Lakkavalli, and his relatives Ananya, 17, and Shamaveni, 16. Ananya and Shamaveni are daughters of Ravi’s sisters. While Ananya’s family is in Shivamogga, Shamaveni’s is in Nanjangud. They were on a vacation, and on a visit to Ravi’s home.

Ravi’s body has been found. Efforts are on to retrieve the other two bodies. Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth visited the spot.