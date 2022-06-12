Man nabbed for attacking petrol bunk staffer

June 12, 2022 22:00 IST

Petrol bunk station staff, with the help of a traffic cop, pinned down a 21-year-old man, who was part of a three-member gang that attacked one of the staffers with a dagger when he was asked to pay for filling fuel for his motorcycle on Thursday.

The Byatarayanapura police identified the accused caught at the spot as Kiran and based on information he provided, arrested Uday. Efforts are on to track down the third person who is on the run. The trio had come to the petrol bunk after committing a robbery, investigations revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accused went to Nayara Petrol Bunk, Avalahalli Main Road, Girinagara, around 9.20 p.m., when it was not crowded and asked the attendant to fill fuel. The victim, Arun Kumar C.S., 28, a staffer filled the fuel tank and asked them to pay the bill of ₹1,570. They asked Kiran to take care of it and sped away.

Kiran pulled out a dagger, hurling abuses at Arun for demanding money and attacked him on his neck. Arun was severely injured and two of his colleagues, Kumar and Srinivas rushed to his aid and caught Kiran. The accused threatened them with his dagger and tried to escape. However, the staffers, along with the help of a traffic constable on duty deployed nearby, chased and caught Kiran and handed him over to the police.

The trio had committed a robbery on the same night before coming to the fuel station. Arun is said to be out of danger. The police have charged the accused for robbery, assault and criminal intimidation and remanded them to judicial custody.