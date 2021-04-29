Man murders wife, two children and his mother in Sargur

Mysuru

29 April 2021 19:48 IST

A woman in her 20s, her two children and her mother-in-law were done to death by her husband in Sargur taluk of Mysuru district.

The incident occurred in Chammegowdana Hundi village and is suspected to have taken place late on Wednesday night.

The victims were identified as Ganga (28), her two children Samrat (3) and Rohit (2),and her mother-in-law Kempamma (60).

Police say the accused, Manikantha Swamy (35), assaulted his family members in a fit of rage and suspect it to be a fallout of long standing marital discord. Quoting neighbours the police say there was an argument between the husband and wife on Wednesday night after which Manikantaswamy, who is said to be physically challenged, went out of the house He returned after sometime and assaulted the family members with an iron rod and fled from the place.

The murder came to light in the morning and the police who reached the spot suspected the involvement of Manikanta Swamy based on the inputs provided by the locals. Fingerprint experts and sniffer dogs were pressed into service and a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused. Ganga was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, according to the locals.

A complaint has been filed in the Sargur police station which is investigating the case.