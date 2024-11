A man allegedly murdered his wife when she refused to serve him food at Ambligola village in Shikaripur taluk on Saturday.

Manu wanted his wife Gowaramma, 28, to serve him food. As she was on the phone, Gowramma asked him to serve himself. This led to an argument and he allegedly assaulted and murdered her.

Gowramma’s father has filed the complaint with Shikaripur Rural Police. The police have taken the accused into custody.

