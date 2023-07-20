ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders his father following a dispute over money

July 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A man is said to have murdered his 70-year-old father following a dispute over money in Wadlur village in Raichur district. The crime is said to have taken place on July 7 but came to light only on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Shivanappa Kumbar. His son Eranna (35) is the accused.

The accused used to quarrel with his father demanding a share of money out of the compensation of ₹20 lakh which was released to the latter after his two acres of land near Wadlur village was acquired by the authorities for a national highway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

But Shivanappa Kumbar had denied his son a share in the compensation amount, Superintendent of Police of Raichur district Nikhil B. told The Hindu on Thursday over phone.

The accused hit the victim on the head with a plastic pipe after a quarrel between them turned ugly. And, following this assault, Shivanappa Kumbar died. Then, the same night, the accused shifted the body and buried it in a field, through which the national highway is passing.

The Superintendent of Police further said that on July 19, the accused surrendered before the police and confessed to the crime.

After initial interrogation of the accused, the police took his mother Rangamma into custody. She is said to have assisted the accused in disposing of the body.

The police produced both the accused before a local court, after completing legal formalities.

A case has been registered in the Raichur Rural Police Station under Sections 302, 201, 506 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US