Man murders his father following a dispute over money

July 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

A man is said to have murdered his 70-year-old father following a dispute over money in Wadlur village in Raichur district. The crime is said to have taken place on July 7 but came to light only on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Shivanappa Kumbar. His son Eranna (35) is the accused.

The accused used to quarrel with his father demanding a share of money out of the compensation of ₹20 lakh which was released to the latter after his two acres of land near Wadlur village was acquired by the authorities for a national highway.

But Shivanappa Kumbar had denied his son a share in the compensation amount, Superintendent of Police of Raichur district Nikhil B. told The Hindu on Thursday over phone.

The accused hit the victim on the head with a plastic pipe after a quarrel between them turned ugly. And, following this assault, Shivanappa Kumbar died. Then, the same night, the accused shifted the body and buried it in a field, through which the national highway is passing.

The Superintendent of Police further said that on July 19, the accused surrendered before the police and confessed to the crime.

After initial interrogation of the accused, the police took his mother Rangamma into custody. She is said to have assisted the accused in disposing of the body.

The police produced both the accused before a local court, after completing legal formalities.

A case has been registered in the Raichur Rural Police Station under Sections 302, 201, 506 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code.

