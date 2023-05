May 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Belagavi

A 24-year-old man was found dead in Marihal village in Belagavi district on Friday.

The police said that Mahantesh Karalingannanavar was hacked to death by unidentified assailants.

The offence was committed near the government school past midnight, the police said. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT