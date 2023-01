January 02, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Belagavi

A murder was reported at Anigol village near Bailhongal in Belagavi district on Sunday night.

Two men, who knew each other, fought among themselves after having drinks and one of them ended up killing the other.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Manjunath Sunagar. He died on the spot, after being hit on his head with a stone. The accused, 25-year-old Ajay Hiremath, has been apprehended.

A case has been registered.