Man murdered

A 70-year-old man was killed by a man, who is said to be a mental patient, on the outskirts of Gobbur (B) village in Afzalpur taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Wednesday.

The slain man was identified as Suleman Yalagar and the accused is Deepak Singh (40).

As per information provided by villagers, the deceased man was living on his hard labour by harvesting tamarind and selling it in the nearby market. On Wednesday, he was having his lunch beneath a tamarind tree when the accused killed him with a cudgel. The old man reportedly died on the spot.

Later, a case was registered at Deval Ganagapur Police Station. The accused has been arrested.