Man murdered, prevented from giving statement in POCSO case

February 06, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hassan police arrested a person who allegedly murdered a man to stop him from appearing before the court to give a statement in a POCSO case.

The accused, Annaiah, 24 of Kalenahalli Hatti in Arsikere taluk, allegedly murdered Jayappa, 34 of Tubinakere Colony in Arsikere taluk.

The incident came to light on February 2, when the Hassan Extension Police found a dead body near Bustenahalli on the city outskirts. The police had no information about the victim.

Meanwhile, Nanni, a lady, approached Arsikere Rural Police on February 3, stating that her son went missing after he left home for court. Finally, it was found that the dead person was Jayappa, who had gone missing.

The police, upon investigation, found that Annaiah was accused of kidnapping a minor girl. The Arsikere Rural Police had registered a case against him in 2021 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Annaiah was arrested in the case and released on bail in August 2022. Jayappa, a witness in that case, was appearing before the court.

Fearing that his statement in court might prove him guilty, Annaiah murdered Jayappa on January 31. That day, Jayappa was in Hassan to attend a court hearing. The Hassan Police prrested the accused, according to a press release issued by Hassan SP Mohammed Sujeetha on Tuesday.