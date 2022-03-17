Man murdered in Sakleshpur

A person was stabbed to death in Sakleshpur on Thursday. The police gave the name of the deceased as Aftar Pasha, 30, a resident of Azad Road in the town. He was allegedly attacked by Ahsan Qureshi, also resident of the same locality. Ahsan Qureshi attacked Aftar Pasha with a knife, resulting in his death.

Aftar Pasha had allegedly recorded a video showing Qureshi’s family slaughtering cattle recently. This had led to heated argument between the two families. Following the incident Sakleshpur police had taken a couple of members of Qureshi’s family into custody.

Hurt over the incident Ahsan Quresh allegedly murdered Aftar Pasha, it is said.

The police have taken the accused into custody.