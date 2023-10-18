Man murdered in Hassan, police arrest four

October 18, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person was found murdered at B. Katihalli on the outskirts of Hassan city on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Kantharaj, 40, a native of Mandikeri village in Arakalgud taluk.

Kantharaj had been working in a hotel at Katihalli. According to the police, he had an argument with other workers in the hotel over his alleged misconduct with a lady. Venkatesh, 23, Jeevan, 20, Sanju, 19, and Dushyanth, 24, allegedly hit him with sticks and bricks and murdered him.

Based on a complaint filed by Kantharaju’s brother Dinesh, Hassan Police registered the case and arrested the accused, said Mohammed Sujeetha, Superintendent of Police of Hassan.

