GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man murdered for allegedly peeping into neighbour’s house in Holenarsipur

January 23, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old was beaten to death for allegedly peeping into neighbour’s houses at night at Elegowdana Koplu in Holenarsipur taluk on Sunday. Jayarama was allegedly assaulted by three people after they tied him to an electricity pole.

Jayaram, a farmer, is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was alone at home on the day, as his wife had been to her native place. According to the complaint registered by Halli Mysuru police, Jayarama went out to answer nature’s call around 11 p.m. He allegedly peeped into the house right in front of his house. Following this, Madhu, the neighbour, and his relatives Ramesha and Raje Gowda chased him and assaulted him. The accused allegedly hit him with sticks and stones after tying him to the pole.

The villagers intervened to rescue him. However, by the next morning he was found dead. Halli Mysuru police have registered a case. They have launched a search to nab the accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.