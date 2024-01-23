Man murdered for allegedly peeping into neighbour’s house in Holenarsipur

January 23, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 50-year-old was beaten to death for allegedly peeping into neighbour’s houses at night at Elegowdana Koplu in Holenarsipur taluk on Sunday. Jayarama was allegedly assaulted by three people after they tied him to an electricity pole.

Jayaram, a farmer, is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was alone at home on the day, as his wife had been to her native place. According to the complaint registered by Halli Mysuru police, Jayarama went out to answer nature’s call around 11 p.m. He allegedly peeped into the house right in front of his house. Following this, Madhu, the neighbour, and his relatives Ramesha and Raje Gowda chased him and assaulted him. The accused allegedly hit him with sticks and stones after tying him to the pole.

The villagers intervened to rescue him. However, by the next morning he was found dead. Halli Mysuru police have registered a case. They have launched a search to nab the accused.